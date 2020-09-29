Govt to adopt all legal ways to bring Nawaz back: Babar Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan Tuesday said although there was no written agreement between Pakistan and UK to exchange the criminals with each other but the government would adopt all the legal and possible ways to bring Nawaz Sharif back

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had always adopted policy of divide and rule as its leadership had weakened all the national institutions during their tenures, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Sharif Family was trying to protect Nawaz Sharif and his looted money adding they were not striving for the country' stability.

Babar Awan said the PML-N was habitual to criticise the courts, whenever the verdicts came against them but when the decisions came in their favour, they started praising them.

He said the PML-N was trying to create unrest in the country through promoting sectarianism,ethnicity and anti Pakistan policies.

The adviser said the PML-N leaders were trying again to seek external help to escape them from accountability process adding they would not succeed in their designs.

Replying to a question, he said all the institutions were working independently and the government had adopted non interfering policy in their official affairs.

He said during the previous regimes, the institutions were being used as political weapon to suppress the opponents.

Babar Awan said the government and all the institutions were on same page on national issues, adding the opposition would not tender resignations but it was using political tactics to build the pressure on the government.

He said the government would never bow down before the opposition's blackmailing.

To another question, he said the government had discussed Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with the opposition but after approval of the bill, we did not meet them.

He said it was responsibility of the government to establish its writ in every situation.