Govt to announce a relief package soon: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Affairs (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said the government was making efforts to control inflation as it would be announced a relief package soon.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said prices of commodities were increased during last some months but the prime minister was very much concerned about it and he had given directives to reduce inflation in the country.

He said opposition had started hue and crying when they failed to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) or any other relief from the government and they had become now as promoters of democracy.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was divided in different groups and its leaders were trying to hide its division from the public.

He said the opposition was trying to protect their leadership from accountability process so they were using different tactics for the purpose.

The opposition would be failed in its plan, he said, adding it was very unfortunate that PML-N had started to malign the national institutions and promoting the narrative of Pakistan's enemies.

Replying to a question, he said the government had not magic stick which used to resolve decades based issues in few months, adding the previous governments had left huge burden of loans and fragile economy for newly elected government.