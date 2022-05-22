UrduPoint.com

Govt To Connect Youth With Digital World: Aminul Haque

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Govt to connect youth with digital world: Aminul Haque

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has said the government was trying to connect the youth of the country with the digital world.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of an Information Technology (IT) incubation center here on Saturday.

He apprised that the Information Technology (IT) startups raised around $375 million in Pakistan in 2021.

Haq added that the IT exports of Pakistan had increased by $3.6 billion over the last 2 years.

He expressed hope by the end of June another $3 billion in exports would be added to the sector's income.

The minister said the federal government was serving the youth of Pakistan who wanted to start a career in the IT sector across the country and without discrimination.

He underscored the need of providing more facilities to young men and women in the IT field.

Haq informed that Sindh University and some other universities in the province had been cooperating with IT ministry in helping the startups.

The minister credited his department for taking the broadband internet services even to the rural areas in the province.

"This has helped in not only creation of employment but the fast internet has helped the rural areas get connected with the world," he observed.

Other notable persons also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Internet World Technology Exports Young June Women National University Government Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

1 hour ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

1 hour ago
 Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for prov ..

Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of ..

1 hour ago
 Kaira pens letter to Int'l bodies to condemn illeg ..

Kaira pens letter to Int'l bodies to condemn illegal trial of Yasin Malik

1 hour ago
 Limping Tiger struggles to nine-over 79 at rain-hi ..

Limping Tiger struggles to nine-over 79 at rain-hit PGA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.