Govt to connect youth with digital world: Aminul Haque

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has said the government was trying to connect the youth of the country with the digital world.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of an Information Technology (IT) incubation center here on Saturday.

He apprised that the Information Technology (IT) startups raised around $375 million in Pakistan in 2021.

Haq added that the IT exports of Pakistan had increased by $3.6 billion over the last 2 years.

He expressed hope by the end of June another $3 billion in exports would be added to the sector's income.

The minister said the federal government was serving the youth of Pakistan who wanted to start a career in the IT sector across the country and without discrimination.

He underscored the need of providing more facilities to young men and women in the IT field.

Haq informed that Sindh University and some other universities in the province had been cooperating with IT ministry in helping the startups.

The minister credited his department for taking the broadband internet services even to the rural areas in the province.

"This has helped in not only creation of employment but the fast internet has helped the rural areas get connected with the world," he observed.

Other notable persons also spoke on the occasion.