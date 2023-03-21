UrduPoint.com

Govt. To Ensure All Facilities For Training Of Policemen; Minister For Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Govt. to ensure all facilities for training of policemen; Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has said the government is committed to provide all facilities for training of police officers and their capacity building on modern basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has said the government is committed to provide all facilities for training of police officers and their capacity building on modern basis.

He stated this while visiting National Police Academy Islamabad on Tuesday. Commandant National Police Academy AD Khawaja welcomed the minister on his arrival while IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan was also present on this occasion.

Commandant National Police Academy gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the academy.

Interior Minister inaugurated the new sports complex at the academy where facilities of gymnasium, squash court and swimming pool have been provided for the officers under training.

The minister laid the foundation stone of the technical and physical training area at the academy.

The National Police Academy is a higher training institution for police officers, the minister said adding that it has played an admirable role in providing leadership to the police force in Pakistan.

He said the students of this academy included brave officers who made great sacrifices for the fulfillment of duty and the protection of the people.

The minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has allocated 10 acres of land for technical and physical training of ASPs.

He said CDA has been directed to complete the development work on this project as soon as possible so that it can be made operational.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Commandant National Police Academy and his entire team for completing pending projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Police Sports Rana SanaUllah Nasir Capital Development Authority All Government Court

Recent Stories

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

2 minutes ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

3 minutes ago
 PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert ..

PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert after earthquake

3 minutes ago
 Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in F ..

Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in Feb, Up Most Since July 2020 - ..

3 minutes ago
 Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - De ..

Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - Defense Minister

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Not Aware of US Providing Depleted U ..

Pentagon Says Not Aware of US Providing Depleted Uranium Munitions to Ukraine

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.