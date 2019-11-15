UrduPoint.com
Govt To Implement All Court's Decisions About Nawaz Sharif: Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:17 PM

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawaz Sharif: Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would implement all decisions of the court including removing the name of Nawaz Sharif from the exit control list (ECL).

There were many a group in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and those were playing politics on Nawaz Sharif's health issue for personal advantages, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the cabinet had decided to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on humanitarian grounds but he had to submit indemnity bonds.

The former prime minister was convicted in corruption cases and no compromise would be made on accountability against corrupt and plunderers, he said adding "We are determined to recover looted national wealth," he added.

The leadership of PML-N was adopting delaying tactics in sending Nawaz Sharif abroad, he said and urged National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to constitute a parliamentary committee to ask Nawaz Sharif whether he wants to go to abroad for medical treatment or not.

He prayed Allah Almighty for early health recovery of Nawaz Sharif and said the government was taking the matter seriously and sincerely as compared to the PML-N.

