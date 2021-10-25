UrduPoint.com

Govt To Launch Food Support Program To Help Deserving People: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Govt to launch food support program to help deserving people: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is going to launch food support program to help deserving people. The Prime Minister would launch the food support program to provide relief to common man, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people of Punjab would have health card facility to enjoy medical treatment of up to Rs.10,00,000, he said. The farmer community had been provided Kisaan cards to promote agriculture sector and get benefits from their products, he added. Commenting on high inflation, he said many countries were facing price hike in different commodities due to COVID and increase in petroleum prices.

He said despite COVID pandemic, Pakistan's economy and other sectors are showing progress.

Replying to a question about Maryam Safdar, he said the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, should express unity over the matter of national interest.

He said every Pakistani was celebrating cricket victory from Indian team but leader of PML-N, was found tweeting against the government.

To a question regarding Indian negative agenda, he said minorities are not safe in many Indian states. The people are annoyed with Modi's policy who is working against the minorities and Kashmiri people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

