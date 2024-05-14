Govt To Open Three Day Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The works of over 3,545 female artisans from different districts of Sindh are being displayed at the 15th 'Sartyoon Sang Crafts' exhibition at Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi.
The exhibition will open to the public on Wednesday May 15th and will run till Sunday, 17th 2024.
The three-day exhibition is going to organise by the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in collaboration with the Sindh Government to display the work of female artisans from rural Sindh and aims to provide them with market linkages.
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab will inaugurate the exhibition on 5pm (Wednesday).
Different stalls have been set up in the mall's main foyer that exhibit garments, Ajrak, furniture, decoration pieces, leather handbags, bed sheets and other traditional items.
SRSO arranges such exhibitions from the last fifteen years in which visitors taken keen interest in handmade household goods and other traditional products.
SRSO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro said that the event is aim at facilitating better incomes for female artisans of rural Sindh.
We have trained more than 30,000 women in different trades from some of the most under-developed regions of Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur and Sukkur, he said, adding that the artisans have incorporated urban trends into their work to gain maximum monetary benefit from their skills.
In order to set apart their work from what is available in the market, we have made a few innovations, such as the network done on the blankets, said CEO Kalhoro.
Recent Stories
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ziaul Lanjar directs SSP Sukkur to recover kidnapped child forthwith8 minutes ago
-
Students and faculty explore SAU on observational tour8 minutes ago
-
BISE Nawabshah HSC examination to start from 28 May8 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 3 drug peddlers8 minutes ago
-
Dr Nazeer Shaikh's death anniversary observed18 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions today18 minutes ago
-
KP Governor Faisal Kundi visits shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed18 minutes ago
-
Armed men kill Allah Rakhya Bugti in Sui area of Dera Bugti28 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Arts Council to host young artists' exhibition28 minutes ago
-
Schedule of First Punjab Music Competition issued28 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers call of setting aside political differences, taking steps towards welfare38 minutes ago
-
IED blast inside house kills five in South Waziristan48 minutes ago