Govt To Plant 10 Billion Trees In Five Years: Dr Firdous

Sun 18th August 2019 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the government had set a target to plant 10 billion trees in five years under Plant for Pakistan programme.

She was talking to media after planting a sapling at Pakistan Television Headquarters here.

She said the campaign to plant trees was an effort of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan clean and green and secure future of the coming generations.

She urged people to plant maximum number of trees in their homes, neighbourhoods and cities and make the campaign successful.

Planting of trees was sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and a gift that benefit others in future as well, she added.

She said centres had been set up across the country to provide plants to people.

