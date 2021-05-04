UrduPoint.com
Govt To Provide Best Services To Special Children: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:12 PM

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq said on Tuesday the PTI government was fully committed to provide best facilities to the special children towards their education and transport services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq said on Tuesday the PTI government was fully committed to provide best facilities to the special children towards their education and transport services.

He was addressing a meeting at the Special Education Department on Tuesday. Secretary Special education Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, DG Special Education Pervaiz Iqbal Butt and Additional Secretary Amina Munir attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed various departmental matters, development projects, budget, and other projects.

The DG Special education briefed the Minister about the paperwork of the construction of Special Children Village Sharaqpur.

The Minister said that Special Education had never been focused on by previous governments and the current Punjab government took revolutionary steps for the welfare of special children.

He added that Special Children Village Sharqpur was a mega project of the Special Education Department and it's completion would be ensured within current tenure. The minister further directed the secretary that buses procured for special children should be given different colors and designs. He said that various messages would be displayed on special children buses to advertise the initiatives for special children for the awareness of the public. He emphasized that no compromise would be made on the education and training of special children in Punjab.

The Secretary Special Education said that the PC One of Special Children Village Sharqpur was almost completeand the department completed the paperwork for ADP schemes for the coming budget.

