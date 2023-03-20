Govt to provide better platform to promote sports skills among girls

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development, Sindh, Syeda Shehla Raza has said there was much talent in the girls, adding that the government will provide them with a better platform to promote their sports skills.

She visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hockey Complex, Sukkur on Monday and met the winners of the girls' hockey tournament where she distributed certificates of appreciation among them.

She said the Sindh government was playing its role in the revival of the national sport of hockey, adding that the way girls were taking interest in hockey, especially from the urban areas of Sindh was enviable for which their parents should also be congratulated.

The Minister said that whether it was sports, politics, or other walks of life, women have proved that they are not only equal to men but are more capable than them.