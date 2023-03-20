UrduPoint.com

Govt To Provide Better Platform To Promote Sports Skills Among Girls

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Govt to provide better platform to promote sports skills among girls

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development, Sindh, Syeda Shehla Raza has said there was much talent in the girls, adding that the government will provide them with a better platform to promote their sports skills.

She visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hockey Complex, Sukkur on Monday and met the winners of the girls' hockey tournament where she distributed certificates of appreciation among them.

She said the Sindh government was playing its role in the revival of the national sport of hockey, adding that the way girls were taking interest in hockey, especially from the urban areas of Sindh was enviable for which their parents should also be congratulated.

The Minister said that whether it was sports, politics, or other walks of life, women have proved that they are not only equal to men but are more capable than them.

Related Topics

Sindh Hockey Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Shehla Raza Sukkur Women From Government

Recent Stories

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

39 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

2 hours ago
 ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Revie ..

‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review’ magazine to spotlight adv ..

2 hours ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on impl ..

Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.