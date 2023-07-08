Open Menu

Govt To Release Grant For Youth To Materialize Innovative Ideas In This Country: Ahsan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that government would provide grant to young talented persons for materializing innovative ideas in this country.

We are inviting researchers, scholars and the young brains having innovative ideas in any field, he said while talking to a television channel program. He further stated that government would release a handsome amount to those young talented people for introducing and implementing innovative ideas in the country. "No country can make progress without innovation, " he said. Innovators could play a vital role in Pakistan, he added.

The government would support young and educated people having best and modern ideas in any sector, he assured.

