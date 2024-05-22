Three drug-peddlers, 2 bike-lifters held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Jhal Chakian police on Wednesday arrested three drug-pushers including Sqlain, Sajjad and Fahad and recovered 3.8-kg hashish from them.

The police also arrested two bike-lifters and recovered seven motorcycles from them worth Rs 376,000. The arrested bike-lifters were identified as Ghazanfar and Ejaz.