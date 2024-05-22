Three Drug-peddlers, 2 Bike-lifters Held
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Jhal Chakian police on Wednesday arrested three drug-pushers including Sqlain, Sajjad and Fahad and recovered 3.8-kg hashish from them.
The police also arrested two bike-lifters and recovered seven motorcycles from them worth Rs 376,000. The arrested bike-lifters were identified as Ghazanfar and Ejaz.
Recent Stories
Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attends funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Mirpurkhas launches polio vaccination campaign2 minutes ago
-
Farmers exploitation: Six godowns of sugar mill sealed12 minutes ago
-
Police apprehended thief, recovered gold worth lakh of rupees12 minutes ago
-
Two people die after falling into sugarcane tank12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays rich tribute to Nawab Sadiq on 58th death anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Seminary teacher held for torturing student32 minutes ago
-
WSSC launches fumigation drive to eliminate dengue32 minutes ago
-
Planning committee of Karak University holds meeting42 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly for inspects Children's Complex construction42 minutes ago
-
Gov decision to block SIMs of non-filler still in effect: IHC42 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves over 0.2 million complaints in past year, sees increase in public trust51 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to bring comprehensive reforms in education, health sectors51 minutes ago