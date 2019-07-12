Govt. to spend Rs 1,000 mln for special technology Zones

The government will spend Rs1,000 million to establish Special Technology Zones across the country during current financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The government will spend Rs1,000 million to establish Special Technology Zones across the country during current financial year.

"The government has allocated Rs 7341.617 million for 29 ongoing and new development schemes of Information Technology and Telecom Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2019-20," said an official of Information Technology and Telecom Division.

He said the government would spend Rs 1466.655 million for 10 ongoing and Rs 5864.962 million for 19 new development schemes.

For advancement of ongoing schemes, he said, a sum of Rs 600 million would be utilized for expansion, upgradation of NGMS (3G/4G) services and seamless coverage along KKG while Rs 474 million would be used for the replacement of GSM network of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

To a question, he said Rs 100 would be spend for establishing technology parks development project (TDP) at Islamabad.

He said under the new schemes, Rs 1000 million would be used for blended virtual education for knowledge economy while Rs 435 million would be spent for expansion of broadband services through MSAN technology and up-gradation of IT core and access network in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said a sum of Rs 198 million would be spent for construction of Cross Border CFC network (Khunjrab-Gwadr-Karachi along SPEC routes while Rs 700 would be utilized for establishment of technology Marketing Export programme.