Govt to take action in the light of inquiry report: Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government will take stern legal action against the corrupt in the light of an inquiry report, against all those involved flour and sugar scandal.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, she said that all the corrupt elements would have to face accountability and the government would never spare them. She said that the inquiry report on the flour and sugar scandal had been made public by Prime Minister Imran Khan as he fulfilled the promise made to the public regarding sharing of the inquiry report with the public.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also started strict self-accountability process in his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the release of the inquiry report. She said that the government had fixed April 25, 2020 for the forensic report of all evidence presented in the inquiry report.

She said that now PM Imran Khan was promoting self-accountability as per his mission to make the country corruption-free, a new Pakistan as envisaged by the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well.

She said that the inquiry report had also exposed corruption of the Sharif family, as it clearly mentioned that Suleman Shehbaz, son of Shehbaz Sharif, also availed subsidy of Rs 1.

30 billion. She asked Shehbaz Sharif to bring his corrupt son back to Pakistan and face the accountability process.

Dr Firdous said the inquiry report had also brought to an end a 30-year-long drama of the corrupt elements, saying that all the beneficiaries of the three-decade-long corruption drama remained part of the policy-making. She said that they added to the difficulties of the public by creating artificial shortage of flour and sugar in the country. She said that the corrupt elements did not deserve any mercy. They should face accountability. She said that the government would continue accountability of all the corrupt. She said that now the government was keeping a vigilant eye on the elements involved in hoarding, profiteering and price-hike.

Dr Firdous said that the government was making a comprehensive roadmap for giving maximum financial relief to masses during the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, SAPM Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan distributed ration packs among the local poor, needy and deserving people at her political office in Koobey Chak near Sialkot here.