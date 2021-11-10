UrduPoint.com

Govt. Transforms PTV Into Profit-earning Entity: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

Govt. transforms PTV into profit-earning entity: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday informed the Senate that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has given direction to the Pakistan Television (PTV) to come out from the financial loss and transformed it into a profit-earning entity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday informed the Senate that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has given direction to the Pakistan Television (PTV) to come out from the financial loss and transformed it into a profit-earning entity.

"When the PTI government came into power in 2018, the PTV's loss was Rs 451 million. We, during the last three years took corrective measures and made timely interventions to improve performance of the state television. Now, it is in profit of Rs 1.3 billion," he said while responding to a supplementary question during the question-hour session.

The minister said, previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, during 2008-2018, made around 2,000 political appointments in the ptv and put the national institution in financial crisis.

"From inception of PTV to the year 2018, there were around 2000-2200 employees in the state television. The previous governments of PPP and PML-N in just a period of 10 years, made around 2,000 more appointments in the organization," he said.

Contrary to it, he said the PTI government, during its last three years, appointed just 61 employees that too on merit and in a transparent manner.

Elaborating on the corrective measures, Farrukh Habib said the government introduced modern technologies in the PTV to improve its efficiency and stopped irregular expenditures.

The minister said the PTV had collected Rs 8,109.399 million during the last financial year (2020-21 provisional) on account of television fee charged through electricity bills.

Responding to another question, Farrukh Habib said the annual book of performance, achievement of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments for the Years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 had been uploaded on the Ministry's website.

However, the compilation of annual book for the year (2020-2021) was underway and data was being collected from the departments of the Ministry to upload at the earliest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 2018 Muslim TV From Government Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million PTV

Recent Stories

ANF recovers 115.6 kg drugs in two operations; arr ..

ANF recovers 115.6 kg drugs in two operations; arrests five

29 seconds ago
 Seminar on measles, rubella eradication held

Seminar on measles, rubella eradication held

30 seconds ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation to launch Sharjah Film Plat ..

Sharjah Art Foundation to launch Sharjah Film Platform 4

16 minutes ago
 COP26 President Intends to Close Climate Summit on ..

COP26 President Intends to Close Climate Summit on Friday

33 seconds ago
 Distt Deptt Larkana organize a seminar on Measles ..

Distt Deptt Larkana organize a seminar on Measles and rubella

17 minutes ago
 Problems of primary teachers to be resolved on pri ..

Problems of primary teachers to be resolved on priority basis: Taimur Jhaghra

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.