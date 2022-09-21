UrduPoint.com

Govt Trying To Implement Urdu As Official Language: Amir Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Govt trying to implement Urdu as official language: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr. Amir Muqam on Wednesday said government would try to implement urdu as official language in offices as per the directions of the apex court.

During his visit to National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), he said national language of any country was the identity of its culture. Therefore, he loved to speak Urdu language.

Director General of NLPD, Dr Rauf Parekh briefed the advisor about the recently completed project of National Language Processing Laboratory and Mobile.

The advisor expressed pleasure on the availability of online Urdu-English dictionary, mobile application of Urdu Law Dictionary.

While admiring the efforts of NLPD, he urged to initiate more projects for the promotion of Urdu language across the country.

Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar, senior officials of Division and NLPD were also present on the occasion.

