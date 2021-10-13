Govt united with allies to foil conspiracy of PDM: Ziaullah Langu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu Wednesday said the PTI led government was united with its allies to foil any conspiracy of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

In a statement issued here, he said "We are proud of allies parties like Awami National Party (ANP), Hazar Democratic Party (HDP), and Jamuri Watan Party (JWP).

" He said the conspiracies and immoral tactics of PDM in front of the people would be exposed soon, adding PDM would be failed in its designs.

PDM was a rejected group, the minister said, adding PDM had no interest in the people as they were fighting for personal interests and had no agenda.

He said PDM had tried to mislead the people.

He said every conspiracy of PDM had been failed with the support of the people.