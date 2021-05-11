UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants To Bring Transparency In Electoral Process: Farrukh Habib

Govt wants to bring transparency in electoral process: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said the government wanted to make electoral process transparent but opposition was not ready to support it for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government was inviting the opposition again and again to come in the Parliament and play their due role in order to bring electoral reforms but they were reluctant in this regard.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to use modern technology during the next general election that was why it was stressing to use electronic voting machine but the opposition parties had rejected it even before use.

The minister said all the opposition parties were used to make hue and cry and leveling rigging allegations against each other whenever they face defeat in any election.

He said the opposition was disintegrated and busy, now a days, in leveling allegations against each other.

The minister said the government had no fear of opposition, adding, the opposition had used all tactics against the government but failed.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical grounds and Shehbaz Sharif had given guarantee of his elder brother but the former prime minister neither take any treatment there nor return back till date, adding that now Shehbaz Sharif was also wanted to go abroad for same purpose. Who will be the guarantor of Shehbaz Sharif, he questioned.

