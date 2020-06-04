UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't Wants To Save People From Corona-virus And Hunger Simultaneously: Ali Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Gov't wants to save people from corona-virus and hunger simultaneously: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that government wanted to save people from corona-virus and hunger simultaneously.

Talking to a private news channel he said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that no lockdown will be re-imposed.

Unfortunately, the previous lockdown has already hit the poor people, while we no longer can afford that.

Therefore, except for a few sectors, all other sectors will stay open, he added.

Minister said corona-virus is going nowhere, at least this year. That means we have to live with it following safety guidelines.

Last week, the government lifted a prolonged ban on international flights in order to bring back stranded Pakistanis, added by Ali Muhammad Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

4 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

3 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

3 hours ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to carry out ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.