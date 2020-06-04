Gov't Wants To Save People From Corona-virus And Hunger Simultaneously: Ali Muhammad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that government wanted to save people from corona-virus and hunger simultaneously.
Talking to a private news channel he said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that no lockdown will be re-imposed.
Unfortunately, the previous lockdown has already hit the poor people, while we no longer can afford that.
Therefore, except for a few sectors, all other sectors will stay open, he added.
Minister said corona-virus is going nowhere, at least this year. That means we have to live with it following safety guidelines.
Last week, the government lifted a prolonged ban on international flights in order to bring back stranded Pakistanis, added by Ali Muhammad Khan.