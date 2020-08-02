Govt working on depoliticizing institutions, improving health, LEA system: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was working on depoliticizing institutions besides taking steps for improving health, education and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), system.

Talking to television channels, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that all available resources were being utilized to maintain law and order in the province.

Commenting on health system, he said, "We need to develop medical guidance and advice system across the country to minimize the influx of patients from public sector hospitals".

He said that incumbent government had established tele medicine centers in the provincial areas of Punjab and the doctors were extending advice and guidance to people free of cost.

He suggested that similar tele medicine system in other parts of the country would help reduce the burden of public sector hospitals. To a question, he said in order to provide clean drinking water to citizens, several projects had been completed in different areas of the province. The Governor said that last governments could not pay proper attention to resolve the basic issues of people living in far flung and less privilege parts of the country.

The present government was taking all possible measures to improve the living standard of the common man, he added.