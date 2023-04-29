Govt works for rehabilitation of differently-abled persons, children with ASD: CM Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that his government has enacted a law known as the ` Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018 ' to define different kinds of disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to protect the rights of such persons in the society along with punishments for the people who dare to violate them (rights).

He expressed these views while speaking at a seminar organised on the topic of `Autism: current challenges and the way forward' by the Pakistan Centre for Autism at a local hotel on Saturday morning.

The CM was accompanied by his Special Assistant on differently-abled persons Sadiq Memon.

The CM recalled that in 2018 his team with massive exercise and hard work had passed a law ` the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act ' in which all aspects and kinds of disabilities, including autism have been covered. "The law also defines the rights of differently-abled persons and also fixes the punishments for the people who violate them (their rights)," he said and deplored our people did not read such laws.

The CM said that not only law has been enacted but his government established a centre for education and training of differently abled children and children with ASD in 2019 and then such centers at Korangi and Hyderabad. "Funds are not an issue for the cause of differently-abled persons and persons with autism but the issue is the availability of dedicated, devoted, and trained manpower," he said.

Murad Shah said that his government was actively supporting the private sector working for differently-abled persons and persons with ASD. "We are ready to provide funds if the private sector extends a helping hand in training the differently abled persons and the persons with autism as useful citizens of the country.

Earlier, Professor Dr. Ghaffar Billioo presented a welcome note and spoke about the alarming increase in autism. He disclosed that there were around 350,000 children with autism in the country, of them about 40,000 were in Karachi.

Dr. Billoo called for spreading awareness about autism among the people. He added that most of the doctors did not know about autism and what to talk about the common men.

He said if a child did not talk at the age of 2 and a half years meant there was an issue with the child. He advised such parents to consult with the doctors when they feel that their child had problems with his movement and speaking.

Dr. Ghaffar defined Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention.

He said that if the therapy of such children was carried out well in time the issues get resolved but he called for the establishment of centers for ASD. He disclosed that there were only 15 centers where a trained staff was available.

Ms. Alliya Batool highlighting neglected domains in the rehabilitation of persons with ASD said that the parent did not take their children (with ASD) to marriage functions and such other gatherings because people start taunting them. As a result, the problem of such children aggravates further.

She suggested that parents must socialize such children and train them to take part in educational and recreational activities. She also said that the parents wanted to take their children with ASD to parks but the park administration denied their entry. At this, the chief minister directed KMC and DMCs to dedicate parks for children with ASD and for persons with disabilities in the respective areas.

Ms. Urooj talked about the issues of parents and families in the management of persons with ASD.

At the conclusion of the programme, the Chief Minister mingled with children with ASD and took photos of them, took them in his arms and loved them, and encouraged them.