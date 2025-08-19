Grand Jirga calls for targeted operations in Lal Qila

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A grand jirga held here on Tuesday in Lal Qila Maidan under the provincial government’s public outreach policy, called for immediate targeted operations against anti-state elements while assuring full support to the government.

The gathering at District Secretariat Balambat was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Muhammad Arif Khan, MPA and Minister for Population Welfare Malik Liaqat Ali Khan, security officials, political leaders and community elders.

The Deputy Commissioner said peace prevailed in Lower Dir and no large-scale operation was planned, though intelligence-based actions would be launched with public consultation where required.

He also briefed the jirga on relief efforts during recent floods, confirming that Rs 10 million had been distributed among the families of five martyrs and compensation for damaged houses and livestock was underway.

Wing Commander Frontier Corps 184 Wing highlighted sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism, while Malik Liaqat Ali Khan and other political leaders urged the formation of a special local force to enhance security.

The jirga concluded with a joint declaration demanding restoration of peace, urgent targeted operations, and resistance to any large-scale military action. Special prayers were offered for the martyrs and national security.