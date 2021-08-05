UrduPoint.com

Grand Jirga Reviews Security Arrangements For Moharram

Thu 05th August 2021

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) : A grand jirga reviewed security arrangements on Thursday in Parachanar for peaceful observance of Moharramul Haram with religious fervor.

The jirga was held at Governor Cottage which was attended by a large number of tribal elders, Commander Brigade-73, Najaf Abbass, Commandant Kurrum Militia, Ameenul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Kurrum, Dr Afaq Wazir, and District Police Officer Tahir Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Brigade-73, Najaf Abbass said that it is the responsibility of the area people to observe the month of Moharramul Harram with mutual respect.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being finalized for security of mourner's and congregations.

He informed that the jawans of security forces including Army, Frontier Corps, and local volunteers would monitor mourner's processions to avoid any untoward incident during mourning.

On the occasion, the speakers also stressed for maintaining interfaith harmony among area residents during Moharramul Harram.

