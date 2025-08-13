Grand laser light show at Jinnah Garden held to mark Independence Day celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A spectacular grand laser light show has illuminated Jinnah Garden here on Tuesday night as part of the Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations by captivating thousands of citizens with vibrant displays of the national flag’s colours, historic moments and patriotic melodies.

The show uniquely portrayed the struggle of Marka-e-Haq through a creative blend of lights and music and offered a visual tribute to Pakistan’s resilience and unity.

The families including women and children in large numbers thronged the Jinnah Garden to witness the memorable spectacle while many of them recorded the breathtaking scenes on their cameras.

Major General Abu Bakar Shehbaz GOC Gujranwala, Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir attended the event and joined the citizens in celebrating the spirit of national pride.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Zeeshan Asghar said that hatred must be replaced with love. He urged the youth to focus on education and perform their duties with honesty.

He said that Pak army has the full capability to defeat the enemy and it has already made the nation proud by defeating India in the battlefield.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said that Pak army is always ready to safeguard the country’s survival while Marka-e-Haq celebrations would send a strong message of national unity.

He called upon citizens to set aside minor differences and work for the national progress. He pledged to remain steadfast for Pakistan’s integrity and development.

The participants lauded the district administration for organizing the grand show while many of them described the laser light show as a highlight of this year’s Independence Day festivities that will be remembered for years to come.