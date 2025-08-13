Govt committed to protecting females from violence: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt

- Home
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt has said that ending violence against women and girls is a foremost priority of the Punjab government
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt has said that ending violence against women and girls is a foremost priority of the Punjab government.
He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the province’s first comprehensive Costing Study on Shelter Homes for Women Survivors of Gender-Based Violence, organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the Punjab Social Welfare Department and partner organizations, here on Tuesday.
The minister said a safe shelter is more than just four walls, it provides psychological and emotional support, awareness services, and a pathway to self-reliance for affected women. He underscored the urgent need to upgrade shelter home infrastructure, address staffing gaps, provide family rooms, ensure accessibility for women with disabilities, and appoint trained gender-based violence (GBV) case workers, child protection officers, and qualified psychosocial counselors.
Sohail Shaukat Butt noted that departmental priorities include the renovation of Women Protection Centres in Lahore and Rawalpindi, establishment of new facilities in Bahawalpur, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, and strengthening the linkage with the 1737 GBV helpline.
The Costing Study presented at the event recommends an investment of Rs 2.31 billion to upgrade shelter homes and Women Protection Centres, improve facilities for women and children with disabilities, enhance privacy and counseling spaces, and provide services in accordance with international standards.
The ceremony was attended by Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Director General Women Protection Authority Kulsoom Saqib, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Senior Development Advisor (Punjab) Saeedul Hassan, UNFPA officials, representatives from international organizations, and members of civil society.
