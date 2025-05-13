Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 13 May 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 13th May 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|183.25 PKR
|185.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|744.00 PKR
|752.00 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|374.35 PKR
|377.85 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|202.60 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|42.25 PKR
|42.65 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|316.65 PKR
|319.40 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.94 PKR
|36.29 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.23 PKR
|3.32 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.97 PKR
|2.03 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|907.20 PKR
|916.70 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|66.37 PKR
|66.97 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.96 PKR
|167.96 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.76 PKR
|27.06 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|728.35 PKR
|736.85 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.58 PKR
|77.28 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.15 PKR
|75.70 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|216.00 PKR
|218.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|28.80 PKR
|29.10 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|336.16 PKR
|338.96 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.40 PKR
|8.55 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|282.00 PKR
|283.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.75 PKR
|77.40 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 202529 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 202555 minutes ago
-
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration10 hours ago
-
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA told11 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke11 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) stages Grand Solidarity Rally in support of Pak Army11 hours ago
-
Ahsan directs ministries to prepare business plans for achieving $60 bln export target11 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Citigroup’ ..11 hours ago
-
Minister highlights Balochistan’s development potential with UNOPS country director11 hours ago
-
Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank13 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Stock Exchange indices soared, billions in profit in five minutes13 hours ago
-
Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola13 hours ago