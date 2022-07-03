UrduPoint.com

Gratifying That Pakistan's Football To Be Used In WC 2022: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said it was gratifying that the football (Al Rihla), which will be used in the World Cup 2022 was made in the city of Sialkot in Pakistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the ball that was used in the World Cup 2014 and then World Cup 2018 was also made in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Social Media Twitter Sialkot 2018

More Stories From Pakistan

