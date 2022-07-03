ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said it was gratifying that the football (Al Rihla), which will be used in the World Cup 2022 was made in the city of Sialkot in Pakistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the ball that was used in the World Cup 2014 and then World Cup 2018 was also made in Pakistan.