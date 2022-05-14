UrduPoint.com

Greater Unity Among Kashmiris Urged

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Greater unity among Kashmiris urged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has urged the Kashmiris to forge greater unity among their ranks to take forward the ongoing freedom movement in a more effective manner.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders at a meeting in Srinagar welcomed the move that all pro-freedom organization would work under the single platform of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said that the same was the dream of former Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. They said that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat would play its role in making the Hurriyat Conference more strong and taking the freedom movement forward.

The participants of the meeting said that India through its state terrorism would never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

