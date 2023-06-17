UrduPoint.com

Greece Boat Tragedy: NA Speaker Directs Action Against Human Traffickers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Greece boat tragedy: NA Speaker directs action against human traffickers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ahsraf on Saturday directed the quarters concerned to take stern action against the elements involved in human trafficking and putting the lives of innocent people at risk.

The directives came after the House's attention was drawn towards the tragic incident of a boat capsizing in the Greek waters which allegedly claimed the lives of people on board, including some Pakistanis, attempting to enter the country illegally from Libya.

The speaker observed that human smuggling was a horrific act to dodge innocent people in the name of sending them abroad and left in the lurch to face such a situation, asking the government to take an 'immediate action' against those whosoever found involved in it and give them exemplary punishment.

Earlier on a point of order, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) drew the attention of the House towards the tragedy and said that as per media reports, Pakistani nationals were among those who lost their lives in the incident.

He demanded that a report on the incident be presented in the House, containing details about the number of Pakistanis on board the ill-fated fishing boat, if any, and the role of those responsible to curb human smuggling.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Libya Media From Government Dodge Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal

Recent Stories

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

21 minutes ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

1 hour ago
 Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

2 hours ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.