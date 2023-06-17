Greece boat tragedy: NA Speaker directs action against human traffickers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ahsraf on Saturday directed the quarters concerned to take stern action against the elements involved in human trafficking and putting the lives of innocent people at risk.

The directives came after the House's attention was drawn towards the tragic incident of a boat capsizing in the Greek waters which allegedly claimed the lives of people on board, including some Pakistanis, attempting to enter the country illegally from Libya.

The speaker observed that human smuggling was a horrific act to dodge innocent people in the name of sending them abroad and left in the lurch to face such a situation, asking the government to take an 'immediate action' against those whosoever found involved in it and give them exemplary punishment.

Earlier on a point of order, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) drew the attention of the House towards the tragedy and said that as per media reports, Pakistani nationals were among those who lost their lives in the incident.

He demanded that a report on the incident be presented in the House, containing details about the number of Pakistanis on board the ill-fated fishing boat, if any, and the role of those responsible to curb human smuggling.