Green Peace Organization to organize Heat stroke camp on May 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) In connection with ‘beat the heatwave” campaigns being carried out across the district ,Green Peace Organization (GPO) in collaboration with Dastarkhwane-e Zahra will organize a Heat Stroke Camp on May 27 (Monday) at Ali Palace Qasimabad Hyderabad.

