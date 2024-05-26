Green Peace Organization To Organize Heat Stroke Camp On May 27
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) In connection with ‘beat the heatwave” campaigns being carried out across the district ,Green Peace Organization (GPO) in collaboration with Dastarkhwane-e Zahra will organize a Heat Stroke Camp on May 27 (Monday) at Ali Palace Qasimabad Hyderabad.
Greenpeace is comprised of a global network of 25 independent national/regional organisations in over 55 countries across Europe, the America, Africa, Asia and the Pacific, as well as a co-ordinating body, Greenpeace International.
