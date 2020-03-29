UrduPoint.com
Grocery Stores, Bakeries Closed At 8 Pm

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Grocery stores, bakeries closed at 8 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Karyana shops, grocery and general stores in the provincial metropolis Saturday were closed as per the directions of the Punjab government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and minimize the chances of endangering human lives in the province.

The bakeries and general stores located in the main markets, which closed at the midnight previously despite the lockdown, followed the Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus recommendations of businesses to operate between 08:00 am to 08:00 pm in letter and spirit.

The karyana shops in small localities also closed down as per the schedule while the government, on Saturday, mulled to close all shops even early by 05:00 pm to ward off the spread of the deadly virus in the province.

The closure of karyana shops, grocery and general stores further reduced the traffic on the road in the provincial capital and the initiative would help government in achieving the goal of stemming the outbreak of the virus.

However, the fruit shops and the road-side fruit vendors in Johar Town did not follow government instructions and kept their businesses open even after 10 pm at night.

