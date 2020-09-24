UrduPoint.com
GSMA, MoITT Jointly Held Workshop On Taxation, Digital Inclusion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A joint workshop was held by GSM Association (GSMA) and Ministry of Informational Technology and Telecom on the topic of taxation and digital Inclusion here on Wednesday.

The workshop focused on how positive tax reforms can accelerate digital inclusion and economic growth, said a press release.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui in the presence of Julian Gorman, Head of APAC, GSMA, senior representatives from Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industries and Production, Federal board of Revenue, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, KP Revenue Authority and the Telecom Industry.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecom emphasized upon the importance of connectivity more specifically during pandemics.

He said the government and the mobile industry are in agreement that digital connectivity and skills are essential to enhance inclusion, encourage innovation and unlock economic growth for Pakistan.

The mobile industry is aligned with the government objectives set in digital Pakistan vision.

The industry has invested in providing mobile network infrastructure in Pakistan and this investment has resulted in the industry making a significant contribution to the economy, enhanced mobile broadband services and employment.

Julian Gorman, Head of APAC, GSMA said "COVID19 has highlighted the need to accelerate the transformation to the digital Pakistan vision.

Creating a digital nation is a complex matter and tax reform and simplification is a proven step to advancing digital infrastructure investment and growth of mobile broadband penetration."He further added, "The convening of the "Road to Accelerated Digital Economy – Taxation & Digital Inclusion" workshop in partnership with MOITT and participation of government leaders and industry to tackle the challenge are a beacon to the region that Pakistan is marching towards becoming a digital leader.

The GSMA looks forward to supporting the debate motivating action and decisions that provide real impact and benefit for the people of Pakistan."

