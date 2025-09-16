Gujrat Development Projects corruption case: Court grants bail to co-accused

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An accountability court on Tuesday granted bail to Salman Ahmad, a co-accused in the Gujrat development projects corruption and kickbacks reference involving former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Judge Nadeem Gulzar approved Ahmad’s bail plea, directing him to deposit surety bonds worth Rs. 5 million for his release.

Salman Ahmad, who previously served as a sub-engineer in the Punjab Highway Department, was accused of taking Rs. 485 million in bribes and approving entries linked to bribery-related schemes.

Following the dismissal of his interim bail, Ahmad remained an absconder for a considerable period before being arrested.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned further proceedings in the corruption and kickbacks reference till October 13.

During proceedings, former principal secretary to the chief minister, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, appeared in court for attendance. Parvez Elahi did not appear in person, as the court has already granted him permanent exemption from appearance on medical grounds. His court-appointed pleader, Mukhtar Ahmed Ranjha, marked attendance on his behalf. Advocate Javed Arshad Bhatti also represented Pervez Elahi during the proceedings.

All co-accused in the reference were present, and the court marked complete attendance for the trial.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Parvez Elahi and others of receiving over Rs. 1 billion in kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in the Gujrat district during Parvez Elahi’s second term as Punjab chief minister.