Reham Khan urges national unity for flood relief

September 16, 2025
Pakistan Republic Party central leader and journalist Reham Khan has said devastating floods have displaced millions across the country
She said South Punjab, including Multan, is facing widespread destruction.
Speaking at a program organized by Multan Press Club, she warned that ignoring climate change would lead to even greater disasters in coming years. "When water routes are blocked, rivers reclaim their space," she added.
Reham Khan said she launched her party from Multan because every movement starting from the city achieved success. "My party is not for those with outdated thinking. Many young PTI members are joining me," she said.
She expressed deep spiritual and emotional ties with Multan, calling it the "land of saints" and praising its people's soft nature.
Reham said millions of acres of crops are destroyed, homes swept away, and farmers left without livestock or resources. "This region is in deep shock. We must step out and help the flood victims practically," she stressed.
She also highlighted that obstructions built in river pathways worsened the damage. "Rivers have reclaimed their natural paths. Authorities must plan better to minimize future losses," she warned, adding that melting glaciers are causing rising river flows and future floods could be more severe.
Reham called on Multan citizens to personally support flood-hit families and reaffirmed that her party’s manifesto prioritizes ending exploitation of poor communities.
"There is no place for outdated thinkers in my party. I welcome those with fresh ideas," she added.
