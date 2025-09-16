Intl Buddhist monks delegation visits Lahore Museum

An international delegation of Buddhist monks on Tuesday visited the Lahore Museum to see relics and artifacts related to the ancient Gandhara civilization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An international delegation of Buddhist monks on Tuesday visited the Lahore Museum to see relics and artifacts related to the ancient Gandhara civilization.

The delegation was briefed by Deputy Director of the Lahore Museum, Asim Rizwan, on the historical significance of the Buddhist-era antiquities displayed in the museum.

During the visit, the monks held a meditation session in front of the fasting Buddha statue, reflecting on its spiritual and historical importance.

The delegation termed the collection at the Lahore Museum a symbol of South Asia’s rich cultural and religious heritage. They appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government and museum administration for the preservation and promotion of heritage sites.

The Buddhist monks emphasized the need for promoting interfaith harmony and cultural understanding among different religions and civilizations. They also conveyed their goodwill and best wishes for the people and government of Pakistan.