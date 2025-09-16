Open Menu

Fujairah CP Receives Participants Of ‘UAE Gov Leaders Programme 2025'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Fujairah CP receives participants of ‘UAE Gov Leaders Programme 2025'

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the importance of empowering national talent, investing in their capabilities and potential, and developing them in ways that contribute to preparing future leaders and supporting the pillars of the nation’s development at all levels.

He made his remarks during a meeting with participants in the “UAE Government Leaders Programme 2025” today at Al Rumaila Palace. He pointed to the great attention the UAE Government gives to empowering people and investing in the creative minds of Emirati sons and daughters, so they may lead the country’s future towards further distinguished achievements in all fields.

He praised the outstanding level of the programme’s participants and valued the efforts of those running this national initiative, which aims to prepare Emirati competencies capable of driving change, making a positive impact, creating opportunities, and keeping pace with the future and its transformations.

The participants engaged with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad in an open discussion on several leadership concepts, where he spoke about the importance of holding on to ambition and passion, and the role of knowledge, learning, and openness in achieving the highest levels of excellence. He also shared with the participants his views on the qualities that shape a true leader: courage in decision-making, wisdom, strong will to face challenges and seize opportunities, along with understanding others and striving for joint work in service of the nation and humanity.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah also urged the programme participants to embrace a strong sense of national responsibility in serving the UAE across all sectors and roles, and to continue enhancing their intellectual and professional tools through continuous learning and self-development.

For their part, the participants of the UAE Government Leaders Programme expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for meeting with them, affirming that listening to his inspiring words and valuable guidance provides them with great encouragement to continue pursuing excellence, leadership, and distinction.

The UAE Government Leaders Programme is a national programme that aims to prepare and develop Emirati leaders, empowering them to support the country's vision and prepare for future challenges. Fifteen national talents from the Federal and local governments and the private sector are participating in the programme, which extends over a period of nine months and includes a variety of field visits, development projects, and mentoring and guidance programmes.

Related Topics

UAE Lead May All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PTA chairman files appeal against IHC decision rem ..

PTA chairman files appeal against IHC decision removing him from office

21 minutes ago
 Four held for stealing wheat from PASSCO center

Four held for stealing wheat from PASSCO center

15 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farha ..

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov vows for increasing direct ..

19 minutes ago
 Over 1,500 vehicles penalized, 2 seized in safety ..

Over 1,500 vehicles penalized, 2 seized in safety drive

17 minutes ago
 TDCP MD visits Murree, reviews initiatives to prom ..

TDCP MD visits Murree, reviews initiatives to promote tourism

17 minutes ago
 IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests

IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests

17 minutes ago
SCCI president meets Minister Shafay to fast track ..

SCCI president meets Minister Shafay to fast track Sialkot Industrial Zone

17 minutes ago
 ATC rejects bail plea of PTI leader Mahmoodur Rash ..

ATC rejects bail plea of PTI leader Mahmoodur Rasheed in Jinnah House attack cas ..

17 minutes ago
 2nd Pakistan International Date Palm show opens at ..

2nd Pakistan International Date Palm show opens at Expo Centre

19 minutes ago
 President Zardari witnesses signing of three MoUs ..

President Zardari witnesses signing of three MoUs in Shanghai

21 minutes ago
 RDA signs MoU with FABS-CGA for SAP ERP to ensure ..

RDA signs MoU with FABS-CGA for SAP ERP to ensure financial transparency

21 minutes ago
 No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrativ ..

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East