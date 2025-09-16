Open Menu

Punjab Govt Taking Revolutionary Steps For Sports Promotion: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 10:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that sports played a vital role in building a healthy society, ensuring physical fitness of youth and contributing to personality development and character building.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Premier League organized by the University of Lahore, here, he said there was no better way to counter extremism and aggression among the young generation than through sports.

The minister congratulated the University of Lahore for launching the league and termed it an excellent platform for young players to showcase their talent and gain international recognition. He said the institution had always played a constructive role in the promotion of sports.

Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was taking revolutionary steps to promote sports by reviving playgrounds in schools, providing modern facilities and organizing competitions at national and international levels. He said players of Punjab were now being given opportunities to compete globally, which he described as a historic and encouraging initiative.

The minister said sports inculcated tolerance, teamwork and leadership among youth, qualities that laid the foundation for a progressive and civilized society. University-level events, he added, not only supported students’ personality development but also ensured a bright future for the nation.

