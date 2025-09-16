- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab govt taking revolutionary steps for sports promotion: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Sh ..
Punjab Govt Taking Revolutionary Steps For Sports Promotion: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 10:54 PM
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that sports played a vital role in building a healthy society, ensuring physical fitness of youth and contributing to personality development and character building
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that sports played a vital role in building a healthy society, ensuring physical fitness of youth and contributing to personality development and character building.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Premier League organized by the University of Lahore, here, he said there was no better way to counter extremism and aggression among the young generation than through sports.
The minister congratulated the University of Lahore for launching the league and termed it an excellent platform for young players to showcase their talent and gain international recognition. He said the institution had always played a constructive role in the promotion of sports.
Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was taking revolutionary steps to promote sports by reviving playgrounds in schools, providing modern facilities and organizing competitions at national and international levels. He said players of Punjab were now being given opportunities to compete globally, which he described as a historic and encouraging initiative.
The minister said sports inculcated tolerance, teamwork and leadership among youth, qualities that laid the foundation for a progressive and civilized society. University-level events, he added, not only supported students’ personality development but also ensured a bright future for the nation.
Recent Stories
Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..
Gold prices hit fresh record highs ahead of Fed decision
Intl Buddhist monks delegation visits Lahore Museum
Reham Khan urges national unity for flood relief
PM directs complete assessment of rain, flood damages
Gujrat Development Projects corruption case: Court grants bail to co-accused
Punjab govt taking revolutionary steps for sports promotion: Punjab Finance Mini ..
Fujairah CP receives participants of ‘UAE Gov Leaders Programme 2025'
PTA chairman files appeal against IHC decision removing him from office
Four held for stealing wheat from PASSCO center
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov vows for increasing direct ..
Over 1,500 vehicles penalized, 2 seized in safety drive
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intl Buddhist monks delegation visits Lahore Museum1 minute ago
-
Reham Khan urges national unity for flood relief1 minute ago
-
PM directs complete assessment of rain, flood damages1 minute ago
-
Gujrat Development Projects corruption case: Court grants bail to co-accused1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt taking revolutionary steps for sports promotion: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Sh ..1 minute ago
-
Four held for stealing wheat from PASSCO center2 hours ago
-
Over 1,500 vehicles penalized, 2 seized in safety drive2 hours ago
-
TDCP MD visits Murree, reviews initiatives to promote tourism2 hours ago
-
IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests2 hours ago
-
ATC rejects bail plea of PTI leader Mahmoodur Rasheed in Jinnah House attack case2 hours ago
-
14 shops sealed, 5 arrested in action against overpriced sugar sales in ICT3 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for Lahore3 hours ago