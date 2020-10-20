ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudri Tuesday hoped that visit of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar visit in Pakistan would further help and open a new chapter in the bilateral relationship between two countries.

''Pakistan has always supported a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan,'' he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affairs program.

He said Hekmatyar visit is significant and comes at a time when the Afghan peace negotiation process is in critical stage, adding, Pakistan was the country with the narrative that negotiations is the only way out as there is no military solution to prevailing Afghan crisis.

Moreover, he said Pakistan has always supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He said the discourse of Pakistan on Afghan situation is being acknowledged worldwide and all the stakeholders in Afghanistan must work towards a durable and lasting peace in the war-torn country.

High-level visits of Pakistan and Afghanistan will be an important component in the peace process, he mentioned. He said Afghan President in a telephonic discussion had invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Afghanistan as well.

Pakistan has always sensitized the international community about the peace spoilers in Afghan peace process and there is need to keep a close check on these elements, he added.