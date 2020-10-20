UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's Visit In Pakistan To Cement Further Ties: Zahid Hafeez

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's visit in Pakistan to cement further ties: Zahid Hafeez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudri Tuesday hoped that visit of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar visit in Pakistan would further help and open a new chapter in the bilateral relationship between two countries.

''Pakistan has always supported a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan,'' he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affairs program.

He said Hekmatyar visit is significant and comes at a time when the Afghan peace negotiation process is in critical stage, adding, Pakistan was the country with the narrative that negotiations is the only way out as there is no military solution to prevailing Afghan crisis.

Moreover, he said Pakistan has always supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He said the discourse of Pakistan on Afghan situation is being acknowledged worldwide and all the stakeholders in Afghanistan must work towards a durable and lasting peace in the war-torn country.

High-level visits of Pakistan and Afghanistan will be an important component in the peace process, he mentioned. He said Afghan President in a telephonic discussion had invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Afghanistan as well.

Pakistan has always sensitized the international community about the peace spoilers in Afghan peace process and there is need to keep a close check on these elements, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Visit All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2020 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Imran Khan will become more powerful in coming day ..

8 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the &quot;Joud&quot; ..

10 hours ago

Etihad operates maiden commercial passenger flight ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.