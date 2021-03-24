KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-VII main road's construction work has been completed under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Funds.

Member of the provincial assembly Sindh Arsalan Taj said the public money was being used for their welfare and not being put into anyone's pocket, said a press release.

The people of the area also expressed their pleasure over the construction of the road.