Gunmen injure man in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot injured a man at Qandhari Bazaar area of provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained so far was near Qandhari Bazaar when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

The injured was shifted to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police registered a case and started investigation.