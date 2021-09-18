UrduPoint.com

Hafiz Ashrafi Calls On Foreign Minister

Prime Minister's Special Representative Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Saturday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

During the meeting, they discussed interfaith harmony, unity among the Muslims and other issues of mutual interests, a press release said.

The foreign minister appreciated the role of ulema and Mashaikhs over forging unity among the Muslims and the interfaith harmony.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi felicitated the foreign minister on his efforts for effectively raising the issues of Islamophobia and hate narrative at the global level.

