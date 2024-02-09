Open Menu

Hafiz Ur Rehman Khan Dareshak Wins NA-188 Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Hafiz Ur Rehman Khan Dareshak wins NA-188 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate Hafiz Ur Rehman Khan Dareshak has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-188 Rajanpur-II by securing 85,936 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Dareshak, who bagged 70,206 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 50.5 percent.

