Hajj Organizers Association presents recommendations for Hajj package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOPE) on Thursday called on Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor and presented their recommendations for the Hajj package.

Talking to Hajj organizers, the minister said the government was taking all possible steps to bring betterment in the Hajj operation.

He said the ministry would leave no stone unturned to provide maximum facilities and address the issues of pilgrims.

Moreover, the minister asked the HOPE delegation to take immediate steps to alleviate the plight of the pilgrims.

No negligence would be tolerated on receipt of legitimate complaint from the pilgrims, he added.

Mufti said immediate action would be taken against the negligent elements.

All stakeholders should ensure transparency in matters for Hajj, he said adding there should be no dishonesty and misconduct in it.

He said we, together, should take such initiatives which would create comforts for the pilgrims.

The delegation assured the minister to try their best for the smooth sailing of Hajj operation and bring a good name of the incumbent government.