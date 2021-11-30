UrduPoint.com

Hajj Quota Being Enhanced From 179,210 To 200,000 Hujjaj, Senate Committee Informed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:22 PM

Hajj quota being enhanced from 179,210 to 200,000 Hujjaj, Senate committee informed

The Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was informed on Tuesday that next year's Pakistan hajj quota for year 2022 was being enhanced from 179,210 to 200,000 Hujjaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was informed on Tuesday that next year's Pakistan hajj quota for year 2022 was being enhanced from 179,210 to 200,000 Hujjaj.

The Committee was informed that the Hajj quota would be distributed at a ratio of 60:40 -- 60 percent allocation for Government Hujjaj and 40 percent for Hajj Group Organisers. Hajj quota of 5,000 pilgrims has been allocated to 100 new private companies as well.

The committee was informed that e-Visa facility would be provided to all Hujjaj. Challenges entailed following of health protocols; acceptance of Chinese vaccinations; Pakistan being kept in the Red list and approvals to upscale the Road to Makkah initiative. Since this will predominantly be an IT based Hajj, finding volunteers that were tuned to rapidly changing IT trends and healthcare practices would be a major concern as well.

Taking up the issue of blacklisted Hajj Group Organisers, the Committee asserted that a uniform policy must be formulated to deal with irregularities.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony was Chaired by Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The agenda entailed consideration of the Guardian and Wards (Amendment) Bill and briefings on the Hajj Policy and policy and proposal for pilgrimage of minorities to their sacred sites.

Details of blacklisted tour operators were shared with the Committee.

Discussing policy and proposal for pilgrimage of minorities, the Committee was of the view that such visits are governed under the laws of host countries and no legal or administrative restrictions for minorities ensue. Minority members of the Committee asserted that the Committee would like details in ways that the Government could facilitate such visits. Senator Gurdeep Singh stressed the need for better administrative measures to facilitate Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan.

Deliberating over the Guardian and Wards (Amendment) Bill 2021, moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz; the Committee was informed that the Council of Islamic Ideology did not support the Bill. The Committee summoned representatives of the Council of Islamic Ideology for further deliberation on the matter in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Prof. Sajid Mir, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Haji Hidayatullah and senior officers of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony. Senator Mohsin Aziz was a Special Invitee.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Hajj Minority China Road Makkah All From Government CII

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emi ..

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emirati literary achievements

14 minutes ago
 Farrukh dubs PPP's 'Jalsa' in KPK 'flop show'

Farrukh dubs PPP's 'Jalsa' in KPK 'flop show'

55 seconds ago
 Anti-polio drive to start from Dec 13 in Bahawalpu ..

Anti-polio drive to start from Dec 13 in Bahawalpur

56 seconds ago
 ICAO Won't Comment on Reports of Netherlands Legal ..

ICAO Won't Comment on Reports of Netherlands Legal Action Against Russia in MH17 ..

58 seconds ago
 NATO Chief Says Ukraine Close Partner Not Alliance ..

NATO Chief Says Ukraine Close Partner Not Alliance Member, Article 5 Not Applica ..

1 minute ago
 Anti-corona vaccination drive being launched in te ..

Anti-corona vaccination drive being launched in ten districts of Balochistan: Az ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.