Hajj quota being enhanced from 179,210 to 200,000 Hujjaj, Senate committee informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was informed on Tuesday that next year's Pakistan hajj quota for year 2022 was being enhanced from 179,210 to 200,000 Hujjaj.

The Committee was informed that the Hajj quota would be distributed at a ratio of 60:40 -- 60 percent allocation for Government Hujjaj and 40 percent for Hajj Group Organisers. Hajj quota of 5,000 pilgrims has been allocated to 100 new private companies as well.

The committee was informed that e-Visa facility would be provided to all Hujjaj. Challenges entailed following of health protocols; acceptance of Chinese vaccinations; Pakistan being kept in the Red list and approvals to upscale the Road to Makkah initiative. Since this will predominantly be an IT based Hajj, finding volunteers that were tuned to rapidly changing IT trends and healthcare practices would be a major concern as well.

Taking up the issue of blacklisted Hajj Group Organisers, the Committee asserted that a uniform policy must be formulated to deal with irregularities.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony was Chaired by Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The agenda entailed consideration of the Guardian and Wards (Amendment) Bill and briefings on the Hajj Policy and policy and proposal for pilgrimage of minorities to their sacred sites.

Details of blacklisted tour operators were shared with the Committee.

Discussing policy and proposal for pilgrimage of minorities, the Committee was of the view that such visits are governed under the laws of host countries and no legal or administrative restrictions for minorities ensue. Minority members of the Committee asserted that the Committee would like details in ways that the Government could facilitate such visits. Senator Gurdeep Singh stressed the need for better administrative measures to facilitate Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan.

Deliberating over the Guardian and Wards (Amendment) Bill 2021, moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz; the Committee was informed that the Council of Islamic Ideology did not support the Bill. The Committee summoned representatives of the Council of Islamic Ideology for further deliberation on the matter in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Prof. Sajid Mir, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Haji Hidayatullah and senior officers of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony. Senator Mohsin Aziz was a Special Invitee.