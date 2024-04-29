Hajj Training For Intending Pilgrims Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A training session for 1,047 intending pilgrims from across the Sargodha district was held at Sargodha Arts Council,here on Monday.
As many as 517 intending pilgrims got training in first session,while 530 Hujjaj were imparted pilgrim training belonged to all tehsils of the district in the second session.
According to a spokesperson,the training was arranged under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. An officer from the ministry,Sanaullah Khan Niazi, discussed administrative matters in reference with performance of Hajj, while trainer Hafiz Abdul Saboor briefed the participants about the purpose of the training session, procedure of performing Hajj. Niazi said the Ministry of Religious Affairs had declared Hajj training mandatory for every pilgrim.
Recent Stories
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Saudi economic ties enter a new era with trade-boosting steps ahead: PM4 minutes ago
-
42 complainants get relief on orders of Pb ombudsman4 minutes ago
-
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies7 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation, cleanliness campaign accelerated in Gilgit schools14 minutes ago
-
One killed, 10 injured in Talash accident14 minutes ago
-
10 people died in recent rains in KP14 minutes ago
-
MHBA delegation calls on CJ Punjab14 minutes ago
-
11 injured in road accident14 minutes ago
-
Orientation day held at Bakhtawar cadet collage Nawabshah14 minutes ago
-
Students of SBBWU gain insight into urban mobility, sustainability during BRT system visit24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM28 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks case32 minutes ago