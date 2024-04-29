Hajj training for intending pilgrims held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A training session for 1,047 intending pilgrims from across the Sargodha district was held at Sargodha Arts Council,here on Monday.

As many as 517 intending pilgrims got training in first session,while 530 Hujjaj were imparted pilgrim training belonged to all tehsils of the district in the second session.

According to a spokesperson,the training was arranged under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. An officer from the ministry,Sanaullah Khan Niazi, discussed administrative matters in reference with performance of Hajj, while trainer Hafiz Abdul Saboor briefed the participants about the purpose of the training session, procedure of performing Hajj. Niazi said the Ministry of Religious Affairs had declared Hajj training mandatory for every pilgrim.