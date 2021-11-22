UrduPoint.com

Haleem Accuses PPP Of Trampling Democratic Norms In Sindh

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Monday, alleged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of establishing civilian dictatorship in Sindh by trampling democratic norms and values

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Monday, alleged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of establishing civilian dictatorship in Sindh by trampling democratic norms and values.

He said voice of the opposition was being suppressed on the floor of the assembly and unilateral actions were being taken against the democratic traditions, said a statement issued here.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also central vice president of PTI, said self acclaimed proponents of democracy were violating sanctity of the Assembly to achieve their personal goals.

For last several months even the opposition leader had not been given the floor while voice of the people was being suppressed by constantly ignoring resolutions, adjournment motions and other parliamentary business tabled by the opposition, Haleem Adil maintained.

On the one hand, the PPP favours the demand that chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee in the National Assembly should be given to the opposition, he said adding, while on the other hand PPP not only declined PAC chairmanship to opposition in Sindh in violation of their own insistence, but also not taken a single opposition member in the Public Accounts Committee which tantamount to efforts aimed at covering up their misdeeds.

Haleem Adil Sheikh noted that in the democratic system, all parliamentary parties were granted proportional representation in standing committees, but in Sindh these traditions had also been put aside and opposition had been deprived of membership in the Sindh Assembly Standing Committees.

He said PPP was running the assembly in an authoritarian manner and was making vicious attempts to suppress the voice of the opposition which was strongly condemnable.

Haleem said opposition had submitted a requisition to convene an assembly session for discussion on the important issues being faced by the people of Sindh, but our requisition was put aside and the session was convened on their specific agenda.

PTI and other opposition parties wanted to raise issue of brutal assassination of Nazim Jokhio and Fehmida Sial through an adjournment motion but government benches bulldozed the proceedings, Haleem said.

