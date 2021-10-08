UrduPoint.com

Haleem appeal CJ Sindh to take notice of violation of merit in recruitment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Friday alleged PPP government of selling government jobs and appealed Chief Justice Sindh High Court to take notice of violation of merit in recruitment.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement said that PTI would take up the issue in Sindh Assembly as it was severe instance of bad governance, corruption and injustice that a poor man could not get government job even in lower grades on merit.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that serious incidents of spread of AIDS and dog-bite surfaced from Larkana and now balloting for distribution of government jobs of Grade 1 to 4 has taken place in the same city.

A video that gone viral on social media clearly illustrated that service orders were being distributed among local party cadre through balloting, he added.

Peoples Party, in leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhuutto, used to start its good initiatives from Larkana but nowadays every mucky measure was being launched from the stronghold of the party, he said adding that incumbent leadership of PPP was taking revenge from Zulfikar and Benazir Bhutto by making Larkana starting point of every muddy action.

Haleem also questioned purpose of District Recruitment Committees formed for filling vacancies of grade 1 to 5 with concerned deputy commissioner as their heads and asserted that such committees were powerless as civil administration had been enslaved.

PPP was misusing powers delegated under 18th constitutional amendment and either selling government jobs or distributing the same among the PPP officeholders, Haleem alleged and asked "How a common man can expect a virtuous step by the party that was violating merit?"

