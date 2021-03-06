UrduPoint.com
Haleem Calls For Converting His Residence Into Sub-jail

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Haleem calls for converting his residence into sub-jail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Friday called for converting his residence into a sub-jail.

He was in safe in the jail as he had threats to his life, he said talking to media persons in the Sindh Assembly building.

Haleem said the PTI had become the largest party in the Senate. Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed in getting vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

