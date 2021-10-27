UrduPoint.com

Haleem Seeks Remedy For Nasla Tower Affectees On Humanitarian Grounds

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:43 PM

Haleem seeks remedy for Nasla Tower affectees on humanitarian grounds

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, appealed to allow more time to residents of controversial Nasla Tower for resettlement on humanitarian grounds and devising mechanism for payment of compensation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, appealed to allow more time to residents of controversial Nasla Tower for resettlement on humanitarian grounds and devising mechanism for payment of compensation to the allottees at the earliest.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Central Vice President of PTI, reached at Nasla Tower on Wednesday to listen to point of view of residents of the controversial building and expressed solidarity to the affected families.

Haleem Adil Sheikh assured them that though it was a verdict of the apex court and a legal matter he would take up the issue with Federal government to find a way out within ambit of the law on humanitarian grounds.

He while talking to media at the occasion said that people who purchased apartments in Nasla Tower had witnessed official NOCs and documents before investing their hardly earned money in the project and apparently they were unaware that all those documents were fake and counterfeit.

Haleem Adil Sheikh argued that builders of the tower had title document, NOC for sale, master plan and other legal documents issued by Co-operative Societies department, Sindh Building Control Authority, KMC and Local Government and Environment departments.

He accused PPP Sindh government as responsible of construction of Nasla Tower saying that all the concerned departments responsible of allowing construction of any residential project were subordinate to the provincial government. "Affected residents of the tower deserve compensation and its timely disbursement was responsibility of CM Sindh," he added.

The CM Sindh, all the ministers and officers who headed the relevant departments during course of the time were responsible of the situation and they must be made accountable and brought to justice, Haleem demanded suggesting that compensation amount meant to be disbursed among the affected owners be recovered from accounts of those officers and public office holders.

Due to corruption of SBCA hundreds of Nasla towers had erected in the metropolis on counterfeit documentation and thousands of people were living there, Haleem observed alleging that bribed money was transferred to Bilawal House and CM house.

Haleem Adil Sheikh added that over five hundred thousand entries in revenue record were fake and deputy commissioners of different districts and members of Land Utilization were involved in land grabbing under patronage of different corruption systems run by Younus, Tapi, Faryal, Ali Hassan Brohi and other front men of PPP leadership.

Some black sheep among the business community and builders were part of the system as well, he noted and urged the businessmen to desist from becoming facilitators of such corrupt systems.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also condemned the project of construction of new chief minister house and suggested that Rs. 1.24 billion allocated for the purpose could be utilized to compensate the affected people of Nasla Tower.

Leader of the opposition reiterated demand of constituting a judicial commission headed by a honorable judge of Supreme Court for probing into fake documentation and widespread land grabbing in Karachi.

