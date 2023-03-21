UrduPoint.com

Hamdard Foundation Distributes Ramzan Ration Among Deserving People

March 21, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) here on Tuesday distributed the Ramzan package among 555 deserving families living in the surrounding villages of the provincial metropolis.

The Ramzan ration was distributed among deserving families of various villages including Shahi Bala, Mathra, Pajaggi, Abdarra, Buddhu, Samarbagh, Akoon Ahmad, Pistakhara, Plaosai and Landi Arbab.

Elders of these areas appreciated the efforts of HFP and urged the affluent to help out poor and deserving people in the holy month of Ramzan.

They said that society should join hands to support those who are unable to purchase daily-use items in the holy month.

